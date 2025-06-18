Proposals for gypsy/traveller caravans on outskirts of South Downs village

Proposals are being outlined to site static caravans for gypsy/traveller families on the outskirts of a South Downs village.

A planning application has been submitted to Horsham Distirct Council to position five caravans and five associated day rooms on land at West End Lane, Henfield.

Promethean Planning, agents for the applicant, say in a statement to the council that there is currently a shortage of at least 130 traveller pitches in the district.

The Henfield site, they say, is currently used as a camp site and is a long narrow field with mature trees to both the west and east boundaries.

They say the site has an established access from West End Lane and would not pose any traffic or safety problems.

The proposals also include parking for two cars for each pitch, a touring caravan and a bike and bin store as well as a day room/utility building for each pitch.

“At this time, the district is subject to a substantial unmet need for gypsy and traveller pitches which has subsisted for a number of years, with no clear pathway for resolution through the adoption of a new local plan,” say the agents.

They also say that the pitches would not be harmful to the countryside setting because surrounding trees would be retained ‘avoiding an urbanising impact on the rural character of this part of the lane.’

No decisions have yet been made.