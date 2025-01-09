Proposals for more houses in West Sussex village where over 300 new homes already earmarked
Separate planning applications have been submitted to Horsham District Council for the construction of 79 houses at Marringdean Road, Billingshurst, with another 117 houses at New Road, Billingshurst, along with a further 125 in the area.
Now developers Devine Homes are seeking planning permission to build six new houses on a plot of land east of Hilland Road in the village.
Agents WS Planning & Architecture, in a planning statement to the council, maintain the extra homes would bring a number of benefits. “The proposed development would create and help sustain jobs both directly and indirectly through the construction phase of the development,” they say. “Construction is an important sector that contributes significantly to local, regional and national economies. Both direct and indirect economic outputs would be created through the proposed development.
"Furthermore, the provision of additional housing would increase spending in the local economy through future residents spending on local goods and services. In addition, new housing increases local authority revenue, namely through Council Tax revenues.”
They add: “In relation to the social benefits, the proposed development includes the erection of six new homes, which would provide a good contribution to the
housing needs of the district whilst respecting the character of the local area.
"The proposed development incorporates sufficient outdoor amenity space, where each dwelling would have access to a private outdoor garden. the proposal would also include meaningful landscaping across the site which would contribute to the high-quality living environment of future residents.”
And, they conclude: “Most importantly, the proposals would make a valuable positive contribution to housing land supply which attracts significant weight given the current substantial shortfall in housing land supply locally.”
Devine Homes are proposing to build five three bedroom properties and one four-bedroom house and provide 13 car parking spaces on the Hilland Road plot.
No decisions over any of the planning applications have yet been made.
