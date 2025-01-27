Proposals for new Horsham retail park and McDonald's go before planners again
Planning approval is being sought from Horsham District Council to build the retail park – which is expected to include branches of Lidl and B&Q as well as Starbucks and McDonald’s – on a former county council depot off the A24 at Broadbridge Heath.
The depot was declared surplus to requirements by West Sussex County Council in 2018, and plans for the retail park were submitted in June 2023.
The plans were due to be decided last year but were withdrawn after concerns were raised by Tesco, which has a branch immediately next to the site.
They are now to be discussed again at a planning committee meeting on February 4 and have been recommended for approval.
However, a number of objections to the proposals have been lodged by members of the public. Many are concerned that the development will lead to increased traffic in the area and say that the site is not suitable for a fast-food outlet because it is close to two schools.
But others are in favour with one person, in a letter to the council, saying: “I love McDonald’s and would love for one to be in Horsham again.”
Others say it would improve an ‘eyesore’ site and that the jobs it would create would be beneficial.
