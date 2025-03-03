Proposals for new shop and flat on Horsham 'grass verge' plot

Proposals are being outlined for a shop and flat to be built on a ‘grass-verge’ piece of land in Horsham.

A planning application has been lodged with Horsham District Council for the erection of a convenience store with a one-bedroom flat above it inTrafalgar Road near North Parade.

The applicant, in a statement to the council says: “The retail space has been designed to function efficiently as a small convenience store, catering to local residents' needs.

"The layout allows for sufficient shelving space, a service counter, and storage facilities at the rear.

The plot of land in Trafalgar Road, Horsham, which is being earmarked for a new shop with a flat above it

“The one-bedroom flat has been designed to maximize natural light and ventilation. It includes an open-plan kitchen and living area, a bedroom, and a bathroom.”

The statement says that the convenience store would feature a modern shopfront and that the flat would have a private access separate from the commercial space.

The statement adds: “The proposed convenience store will enhance local retail provision, providing essential goods to residents. The one-bedroom flat contributes to the local housing stock and supports sustainable urban living.

“The design ensures that the development does not negatively impact neighboring properties in terms of scale, overlooking, or overshadowing.”

No decisions on the planning application have yet been made.