Proposals for new sports facilities in Sussex village split public opinion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proposals to install new sports facilities in a Sussex village are dividing public opinion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans are being put forward for a new 3G artificial football pitch, floodlighting and fencing at The Ghyll sports ground at Southwater, near Horsham.

A charitable organisation which manages The Ghyll has lodged a planning application with Horsham District Council for approval to its proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It maintains that the proposed new facilities are badly needed – and scores of local residents agree and have sent letters of support to the council. But others want to put a stop to the proposals saying it would mean the loss of a public green space and would cause light and noise pollution.

The Ghyll sports ground in Southwater, near Horsham, wants to install a 3G artificial pitch, floodlighting and new fencing

The Ghyll currently has a multi-use games area, natural turf pitch, and two buildings which are also available for community events, meetings, and private functions.

The charitable organisation which runs The Ghyll collaborates with local clubs such as Southwater Royals FC, a bowls club, and fitness businesses. Artificial sports turf specialists S&C Slatter – agents for The Ghyll – in a statement to the council say that this creates “a collaborative environment that encourages health, fitness, and social interaction within the community. Additionally, there are future plans to open a community café, enhancing the site's utility and community feel.

“The Ghyll prioritises sustainable development to meet Southwater's present and future community needs. Being privately managed, the site incorporates footpaths for public use and aims to be a community asset through improved facilities and outdoor areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They add: “There are currently two football teams in Southwater, however this is likely to increase due to 1,500 more homes being built in the next phase of housebuilding in the village.

"There are currently over 650 registered players within the two football clubs with waiting lists for many age groups. There is scope for another football club if there were facilities available.

“3G artificial turf pitches are recognised as durable, safe year-round playing surfaces, able to withstand intensive use and all kinds of weather. They mean more people can benefit from associated social and health benefits of physical activity.

"Currently there are no available all-weather pitches locally that can accommodate the number of football teams for male and females in Southwater. There is a lack of available facilities and a shortage of football pitches in the village and with over 500 children that are associated with both football clubs in Southwater, nearly all of them must travel out of the village to attend suitable floodlight all-weather training venues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say that postponed grassroots football matches due to waterlogged pitches have had a major impact year on year at the current location of the grass pitch at The Ghyll.

They add that other football clubs and sports teams would be invited to use the Southwater facility ‘as a community pitch available to all’ if planning permission is granted.

Many people are supporting the application. One, in a letter to the council said: “There is a need in the village for more sports facilities in Southwater, especially for youth sports. The transition from current grass pitch to 3G will avoid cancellation of fixtures and encourage more participation.”

Another said: “I think it would be a fantastic benefit to the village which is largely made up of young families. It's a great way to support and improve the health

and profile of the village.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But others have lodged objections, saying the proposals would mean “the permanent loss of a well-loved green space.” One added: “This field should remain an open field to be enjoyed by all, and not taken over by a huge fenced in sports pitch. We have less and less large open spaces to use with our dogs and young children.”

Another said: “I can't see any benefit from removing a perfectly good green space for artificial grass. The space is heavily used by walkers and dog owners paving over with an artifical pitch will take this away.”