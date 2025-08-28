Proposals have been put forward to build a temporary pop-up beach sauna in Hastings.

Luna Hut Ltd wants to place the facility in the car park in Rock-a-Nore Road and has submitted a planning application to Hastings Borough Council.

If the plans get the go-ahead, the sauna would be in place for five years.

It would be located adjacent to the beach at the eastern end of Rock-a-Nore Road.

A design and heritage statement by Evolution Chartered Architects on behalf of the applicant said: “The project seeks to enhance the town’s recreational amenities while remaining sensitive to the historical and cultural significance of its setting.

“The proposed sauna will occupy a modest area of existing concrete hardstanding currently hosting a small timber shed and a metal storage unit. This location lies adjacent to the eastern façade of the pumping station, along the access route between the smaller eastern public car park and the larger car park to the south of the aquarium. The site is screened from the main promenade and is only visible from the smaller car park to the east.

“The proposal involves the siting of a temporary, prefabricated beach sauna that will serve as a contemporary wellness facility, offering users the opportunity to combine sauna bathing with sea swimming.

“The sauna structure will be constructed from black-stained timber with a simple, low-profile form to minimise visual impact. The design has been carefully considered to harmonise with the surrounding coastal character and built environment.

“The siting avoids obstruction of key views, access routes, or heritage assets. It has been positioned to ensure it does not interfere with any historically significant sightlines or features.

“The sauna is intended to operate for a period of five years. Operating hours will be aligned with nearby beach activities and set to minimise disturbance.”

For further details or to comment, visit: www.hastings.gov.uk/planning and search for the reference number HS/FA/25/00322.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.