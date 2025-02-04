Proposals for two gypsy sites south of Horsham halted by planners

Proposals to establish two gypsy tra veller sites on farmland south of Horsham have been turned down by planners.

One proposal was for a nine-pitch gypsy caravan site at Jackmans Farm in Adversane and the other – for a four-pitch site – was planned for land at Staalcot Farm in North Heath, near Pulborough.

But Horsham District Council has refused to grant planning approval for both sites. Council planners said that the proposed nine-pitch development was ‘in an unsustainable location, remote from local services and facilities and with restricted access to safe and sustainable pedestrian travel options.’

They also said that the gypsy site ‘would not comply with the aims of the Planning Policy for Traveller Sites, which advises new traveller sites to be suitable for safe access to local services and facilities.’

There were also concerns over possible ‘contaminated water providing public health risks’ and that insufficient information had been submitted to establish the protection of the ecology and biodiversity of the site, along with a lack of information to show ‘water neutrality.’

They said that the proposal for the four-pitch site ‘would formalise the rural character of the countryside location’ and would be detrimental to a nearby listed building – Laurel Cottage.

They also said it would adversely affect a nearby public right of way and ‘would result in unacceptable harm to the character and appearance of the area.’

A number of objections to both planning applications were submitted by members of the public.