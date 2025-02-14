Resubmitted plans for a major housing development in Uckfield are set to go in front of Wealden councillors next week.

On Thursday (February 20), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North is due to consider outline proposals to build up to 145 homes on land to the north of Eastbourne Road — a site known locally as the Cysleys Farm scheme.

The application, from developer Gladman, is a resubmission of proposals considered and refused by the same committee in November. Councillors had turned down the proposals in light of objections raised by East Sussex Highways around “excessive walking distances” for future residents and “unsuitable cycling routes towards the town centre.”

In a report to committee, Wealden planning officers are warning this previous refusal is unlikely to be maintained if taken to appeal and say the resubmitted scheme should be approved.

In the report, a Wealden planning spokesman said: “The council sought legal advice from counsel which is unequivocal, that an appeal against the council’s decision has strong prospects of success and there is a medium high risk of costs being awarded against the council on the basis that the decision was unreasonable in all circumstances.

“The applicant has also sought counsel advice with similar conclusions. The applicant has served notification of intent to submit an appeal against the previous refusal … and is requesting a public inquiry.

“This application has been resubmitted for reconsideration by members in light of the advice from counsel and the pending appeal.”

The report says East Sussex Highways has made it clear it does not object to the development moving ahead and quotes a highways spokesman saying the body does ‘not wish to oppose the granting of planning permission … in this instance’.

Council planning officers are recommending approval, subject to the developer signing up to a legal agreement.

Officers, who had also recommended the original scheme be approved, warned against the refusal of the previous application, arguing the committee’s concerns could be resolved through conditions.

Gladman says refusal of the scheme had not been ‘justified’.

In documents submitted as part of its application, a spokesman for the developer said: “This application is a duplicate application of WD/2022/2785/MAO, which was recommended for approval by the planning officer, however refused by members at committee. Gladman does not accept that the reason for refusal issued (against officer recommendation) is justified.

“Furthermore, the recently issued [National Planning Policy] Framework has resulted in a material change in circumstances since the application was refused and the need to release land for housing has significantly increased. The planning balance now tips even further in favour of a grant of planning permission as a consequence.”

The updated National Planning Policy Framework mentioned by Gladman was issued by the government in December. It includes a range of updated measures, including the reintroduction of mandatory housing targets.

During the previous debate, officers had noted how the site had been allocated for development within Wealden’s draft local plan. This was given little weight by committee members, however, due to the local plan’s incomplete status.

Councillors had also raised concerns about the scheme’s impact on foul drainage, noting how Southern Water had said the additional connections could “lead to an increased risk of foul flooding from the sewer network.”

Officers persuaded the committee not to make this part of the reasons for refusal, however, as any necessary sewerage improvements could be made a mandatory element of the scheme through conditions. This would make a refusal on these grounds “unsustainable”, officers said.

The scheme had also seen a number of objections from neighbours, who argued the homes are unneeded and would put significant pressure on local infrastructure.

As with the previous application, the resubmitted scheme is only seeking detailed permission for the site’s access, with other details of the proposals requiring further planning permission at a later stage of development. This further planning permission would cover details such as the scheme’s layout and design.