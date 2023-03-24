Edit Account-Sign Out
Proposals to change Horsham allotment site into cemetery

Proposals are being put forward to change the use of a Horsham allotment site into a cemetery.

Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:06 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:07 GMT

Horsham District Council wants to extend Hills Cemetery burial plots onto adjoining allotment land off Guildford Road.

The council says it needs to extend the cemetery because it is running out of space for graves.

It says if the cemetery expands onto the previously-used allotments it will create sufficient burial capacity until a new cemetery is built north of Horsham in 2030.

It is planned to extend Hills Cemetery in Horsham by taking over former allotment land
The council says that previous extensions have been carried out with the most recent being in 2010.

In a planning statement, the council says: “Hills cemetery is the main operational cemetery of Horsham district and approximately 60 full interments and 60 ashes interments take place each year.

"In order to plan to ensure there is sufficient grave spaces in the longer term, the council has reviewed its current grave space allocations. It has been identified that the available grave space within the present confines of the cemetery is nearing its end and needs to be increased.”

It adds: “We carry out approximately 125 internments a year, but with approximately 20 of these are where an individual is reunited with a loved one in an existing plot.

“However, we have space to expand, with a final extension to Hills Farm cemetery, on land previously allotments. This would provide enough capacity to 2030, when the new cemetery, north of Horsham will be ready.”

The council also plans to install a new roadway connecting the existing paths, with associated drainage, standpipes and landscaping to include tree planting.

“This part of the land has been partially levelled with the reminder to be actioned,” says the council. “It is therefore considered appropriate that the council seeks to formalise the allotment area as cemetery by seeking planning approval for change of use.”

