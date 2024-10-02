Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Proposals to redevelop a former commercial site in Newick are set to go in front of Lewes planners next week.

On Wednesday (October 9), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is expected to consider an application to create a new housing development by redeveloping land to the rear of 18 High Street.

The scheme involves both the conversion and demolition of several commercial buildings, which planning officers say have been vacant since 2023.

In a report to the committee a council planning spokesman said: “The application site is a brownfield site comprising former commercial buildings and hardstanding.

Newick High Street. Pic: Contributed

“It is located within the village of Newick and is sited wholly within the Planning Boundary.

“The proposed development would see residential conversion and development of the site to provide a total of 11 dwellings and eight residential flats. It is recommended that planning permission is granted, subject to conditions.”

Those conditions include flood risk management, drainage and the construction of a new highway entrance, the report added.

While recommended for approval the scheme has seen objections raised by a significant number of Newick residents. In all the council has received 56 letters of objection, which raise concerns about overdevelopment, impact on neighbouring properties and its location.

Newick Parish Council did not formally object to the scheme, saying it considers the site to be “suitable for regeneration”. However, the parish council also chose not to support the scheme, raising several concerns around elements of its design, including parking provision and accessibility.

For further information see application reference LW/23/0606 on the Lewes District Council website.