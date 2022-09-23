Proposals unveiled for new South Downs camp site

A company called Pegs and Pitches is currently seeking planning permission from the South Downs National Park Authority for a change of use of agricultural land into a site for 30 tents, along with an office, shepherd’s hut and ‘facilities area’ at Coldwaltham.

The 16-acre site, part of the Barlvington Estate, is currently used for agricultural purposes and shoots.

Agents Batcheller Monkhouse, in a statement to the park authority, say that the camp site would be used between April and October. It would have eight pitches featuring bell tents with the remainder for campers bringing their own tents.

Planning permission is being sought to use a field at Coldwaltham as a summer camp site

A facilities area on the site would have bucket showers ‘to add to the back to nature camping experience’, specialist toilets that are waterless and non-flushing and no mains electricity – with lighting provided by solar lamps and wind-up lanterns.

The camp site would revert, say the agents, to agricultural use in winter.

Pegs and Pitches Camping currently own and manage two other camp sites in Sussex. They say that their sites are based on a philosophy of environmental sustainability and ‘living lightly on the land in harmony with nature.’ They say they have a ‘leave no trace’ style of camping.

In their report to the South Downs National Park Authority, Batcheller Monkhouse state: “Pegs and Pitches’ vision is to run a campsite that celebrates the heritage and features of the National Park in an informative and positive way. A campsite has the ability to support other businesses on and outside of the estate and is a use which would be compatible with existing activities.

“Pegs and Pitches provide affordable and comfortable accommodation, catering for both hardy campers and those wanting a little more comfort.

"The campsite will give visitors a real experience of the national park and the important elements of it including providing an appreciation of wildlife and an understanding of the history of the landscape and estate.