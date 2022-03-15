Proposed anti-social driving order could see Eastbourne motorists fined £1,000

Eastbourne Borough Council said it is seeking residents’ views on the proposal.

The council said residents and police have identified parts of the town where anti-social driving is a problem including the seafront, Seaside area, stretches of East Dean Road and Lottbridge Drove.

A council PSPO covering these areas would prohibit dangerous and aggressive driving, speeding, manoeuvres, racing and excess noise from vehicles.

Rebecca Whippy. Picture from Edward Reeves Photography/EBC SUS-211111-140525001

A spokesperson from the council said, “Fixed penalty notices of up to £100, or fines up to £1,000, could result for any driver failing to comply.

“The order would make it easier for Sussex Police to enforce against anti-social driving including giving on-the-spot fines for non-compliance.”

Councillor Rebecca Whippy, cabinet member for disabilities and community safety, said, “We already have PSPOs in place setting out controls on dogs and the consumption of alcohol in the town centre and these are effective.

“We are now following the lead of other local authorities that have PSPOs in place to help control aspects of anti-social driving, as this nuisance behaviour from inconsiderate car owners can make residents’ lives a misery.

“I would urge all residents to give their feedback so that we can tackle this problem together.”

The order would be in place annually between April 1–October 31, as anti-social driving is most prevalent in the summer, according to the council.

The consultation will remain open until 5pm on April 25.