Proposed Community Sports Hub near Hailsham receives £3.5million funding from Football Foundation

The new Community Sports Hub to be located on the outskirts of Hailsham has received a grant of £3.5million from the Premier League, The FA and government’s Football Foundation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction on the new Hub is expected to start this autumn and be completed by 2026. The construction of the build has been appointed to Sunninghill Construction.

The Hub will provide new facilities in the district and offer high-quality sports and community facilities which can be used all year-round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding has been awarded to the council through the Football Foundation’s Hubs Programme, which has already seen over 20 multi-pitch Hubs delivered across the country.

The new Community Sports Hub to be located on the outskirts of Hailsham has received a grant of £3.5million from the Premier League, The FA and government’s Football Foundation. Picture: Wealden District Council

As part of the funding agreement, the site will be operated on a not-for-profit basis by the charity, Leisure United and managed by The National Football Trust. Leisure United currently operates 18 sites across the country. It will be a new partnership arrangement involving the council and any surplus income generated from the facility will be reinvested into local grassroots sports.

The Hub will consist of two floodlit full size 3G pitches, four dual use floodlit netball/tennis courts and two padel tennis courts plus other community facilities such as a café and meeting space, skate park, a children’s play area and a perimeter pathway around the site – that will provide opportunities for all residents to participate in sports, health and wellbeing, and leisure activities.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health, Wellbeing and Asset Management, said: “I am delighted to hear that the Football Foundation has awarded the council £3.5 million in grant funding. This award follows many months of working with the Football Foundation, local clubs and our communities and strengthens our relationship and highlights the importance of having this type of facility within Wealden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, said “The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA and government – to transform the quality of grassroots facilities in England by delivering projects like this across the country.

“This grant award to Wealden council towards developing a new Hub is fantastic news for the local community and will help give more people access to a great place to play.”