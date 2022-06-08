Maria Iness (Clinical Nurse Specialist), Helen Casson (Clinical Nurse Specialist), Mr Abou Chedid (Consultant), Mr Naisby (patient), Mr Matthew Perry (Consultant)

Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, which treats patients from West Sussex, began running the procedure in a bid to aid recovery and avoid unnecessary hospital stays.

Wissam Abou Chedid, a Consultant Surgeon, said: “We know from research that patients recover far quicker in familiar surroundings, so I am delighted that for some low risk patients, who live within an hour radius of the hospital, we will now be able to safely discharge them home the same day as they have surgery."

National Prostate Cancer Audit 2020 figures show Royal Surrey carried out more prostate cancer treatments than anywhere else in the UK.

Patients usually spend at least one night in the Guildford based hospital after undergoing the procedure – a short time compared to the week-long recovery expected through traditional surgical techniques.

Now, certain patients who live within one hour of the hospital and who are considered ‘low risk’ will be able to go home on the same day if they feel well enough.

David Naisby, 59, was the first patient who went home on the same day as his prostatectomy.

Mr Naisby said: “I am fortunate that throughout my life I have not spent very much time in hospital, although the thought of it certainly didn’t thrill me.

"When my surgeon mentioned that I could be discharged the same day I had the procedure I must admit I was excited.

“I trusted him and the team, they just instilled such confidence in me that it would be successful.”

Mr Naisby underwent the procedure at 9am and by 8pm was recovering at home in Guildford, Surrey.

Royal Surrey is one of the only single site NHS Trusts in the UK to have four cutting edge robots, with three dedicated to performing surgery and one to help with training.

The cutting edge machines allow surgeons to use a control console to manoeuvre the robot’s arms, whilst using a minimally invasive approach, also known as keyhole surgery.

Royal Surrey is now working with Prostate Cancer UK to understand if this is an approach that could be delivered in other Trusts, making day case prostatectomies available for more men across the UK.