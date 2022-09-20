The event will be organised and run by the Prostate Cancer Support Organisation (PCaSO).

Longstanding Lions member Tony Parris said: “PSA (prostate-specific antigen) screening is not offered automatically on the NHS, which is why Burgess Hill District Lions agree to fund the event and allow the PCaSO to provide this valuable service.

“The tests are for men between the ages of 40 and 80 for 50 per cent of all men in this age group will have a prostate problem.

“Early detection of a problem will be a life-saver.

“This will be the fifth testing day that the Lions have funded and it is anticipated that this one will be very busy.”

The screening day will take place from 10am to 4pm.

To make a booking online visit www.psatesting.org/events.