Protect Arun's beaches, council says as summer approaches
“While we want everyone to enjoy their picnics and fish and chips, sadly some people choose to leave their rubbish behind which presents a huge problem for the council,” a spokesperson said.
Conscious of the ‘mammoth task’ lying in wait for council contractors, and of the fact that council bins might not be enough to meet demand, visitors are asked to pick up after themselves when visiting the district’s many beaches, parks and beauty spots – rather than leaving rubbish piled up alongside overflowing bins.
“We are trying our hardest to empty the bins as frequently as possible, but we would appreciate it if visitors to our beauty spots could pick up their rubbish and put it in the litter bins - or take it home if the bins are full to the brim,” a spokesperson said.