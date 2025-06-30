A protest will be held at the former bathing pool site in St Leonards against developers’ plans for the area.

It is being organised by several community groups on Sunday, July 13, from 1pm to 5pm.

West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL), a joint venture between the Generator Group and County Gate Properties, has been working on proposals for the redevelopment of the former bathing pool and holiday camp site at West Marina.

The current proposals include building new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway.

A public consultation was held to invite people to give feedback on the plans ahead of them being submitted to the borough council.

However, some residents have raised concerns, calling for the site to be kept as a community and leisure space and for proposed homes to be affordable.

A petition by Save Our Bathing Site (SOBS) was signed by almost 3,300 people.

Anna Sabin, of the West St Leonards Neighbourhood Forum, said: “Hastings Borough Council has said, both in its own Local Plan and Cabinet declarations, that what it wants from a developer of the old bathing pool site is ‘a viable and attractive proposition to transform the West Marina site into a destination point in line with the objectives of the seafront strategy, provide enhanced leisure opportunities and see much-needed investment in the area’.

“This is just what local residents and the whole town would like to see there too. County Gate/Generator’s recently published plans fall far short and they need to collaborate with the forum and council - and honour the aspirations of their lease.”

Lucie Mason, who created SOBS, said: “This is publicly-owned coastal land – one of the last major seafront sites we have left. This land has huge potential to deliver a truly transformative leisure destination – something that could drive jobs, tourism, and wider regeneration, including appropriate residential development, in an area long overlooked.”

Felix Lozano, also from Housing Rebellion said: “It’s a serious cause but it will be a really fun, family-friendly day - an example of the community coming together on what should be protected as a community space. People are bringing food to share and organising all kinds of entertainment - juggling workshops, a tug of war, hook a duck, badge-making you name it, there'll be something for all ages.”

A spokesperson for West Marina St Leonards Ltd said the site has been allocated in the Local Plan for residential led mixed-use development, to deliver commercial, leisure and residential uses.

The spokesperson added: “We are committed to creating a sustainable, dynamic and thriving community that integrates housing, work, leisure and culture.

“The aspiration is to rejuvenate this brownfield site at the far western end of St Leonards seafront, transforming it into a vibrant hub that will benefit residents, visitors and businesses.”