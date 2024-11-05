Protest march to be held over cuts to 'lifeline' bus service in West Sussex village
Bus company Stagecoach is cutting the number of daytime direct services on the No 17 between Partridge Green and Horsham – meaning only morning and evening buses will run on the route.
But the decision has sparked concerns for local residents who rely on the service and a petition has been organised in a bid to get Stagecoach to reverse its decision.
Horsham MP John Milne has also spoke out about the cuts and is asking the bus company to reconsider.
However, a spokesperson for campaigners fighting to save the service, said: “As Stagecoach are not responding to our plea for a direct day time service to Horsham after 9.30 am until the evening we have decided to stage a protest march this coming Saturday November 9.”
The protesters will be meeting in the high street in Partridge Green and walking round Littleworth – the route taken by the No 17 bus – with placards and banners.