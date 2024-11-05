A protest march is to be held in a West Sussex village in a bid to save a ‘lifeline’ bus service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus company Stagecoach is cutting the number of daytime direct services on the No 17 between Partridge Green and Horsham – meaning only morning and evening buses will run on the route.

But the decision has sparked concerns for local residents who rely on the service and a petition has been organised in a bid to get Stagecoach to reverse its decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham MP John Milne has also spoke out about the cuts and is asking the bus company to reconsider.

Villagers in Partridge Green are concerned about cuts to Stagecoach's No 17 bus service - described by many as 'a lifeline'

However, a spokesperson for campaigners fighting to save the service, said: “As Stagecoach are not responding to our plea for a direct day time service to Horsham after 9.30 am until the evening we have decided to stage a protest march this coming Saturday November 9.”

The protesters will be meeting in the high street in Partridge Green and walking round Littleworth – the route taken by the No 17 bus – with placards and banners.