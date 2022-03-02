Protestors in Eastbourne demand MP vote against NHS privatisation

Members of Unite, a leading trade union in the health sector, were at Banker’s Corner, Terminus Road from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday (February 26) handing out postcards and leaflets to local residents.

It took place as part of a series of events staged by Unite up and down the country on February 26, joining the East Sussex Save the NHS Campaign for a National Day of Action organised with SOS:NHS.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union held stalls in high streets and outside hospitals to encourage residents to tell their MPs to oppose further privatisation of the NHS by the Health and Care Bill.

Members of Unite, a leading trade union in the health sector, were at Banker’s Corner, Terminus Road from 12pm to 2pm on Saturday (February 26) handing out postcards and leaflets to local residents. SUS-220203-110714001

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell is among the Conservative MPs who voted in favour of the Bill last November.

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said, “While our members and their families in England are being told to expect NHS waiting lists to rise for years to come, the government’s priority is to pave the way for further disastrous privatisation.

“Every time private companies run NHS services, they put profits before patients who pay the price.

“So, these Tory MPs ought to put their constituents before their private sector mates and vote to junk the Bill.

“Of course, it is unlikely they will, and Unite will have to continue to fight these big corporate money moves step by step inside the NHS.”

Unite, along with other NHS Campaign groups believes the Health and Care Bill, which was debated again in Parliament on February 28, will be a disaster for healthcare services, resulting in further privatisation and cuts and reduced patient access to treatments.

Margaret Robinson, a Hampden Park Labour activist, said, “Our NHS is under threat and time is running out.

“The Health and Care Bill will cut medical and emergency services, force more people to pay for their health care and let more private companies take over services and make decisions on budgets.