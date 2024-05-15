Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Protestors are set to gather at one of Sussex’s newest bathing sites to call for an end to sewage dumping across the whole of the county.

According to the Surfers Against Sewage campaign group, ‘our seas and rivers are under threat’.

Protestors are set to gather on beaches across the country to send out a clear message on Saturday (May 18).

A campaign spokesperson said: “With an upcoming general election happening in the same year water companies are setting out their investment plans, 2024 is the year to turn the tide on the sewage scandal.

A picture from Goring Beach looking east towards Worthing Pier. Picture by James Pike

“So, turn your rage into change and join our UK-wide Paddle-Out Protests on Saturday 18th May. It’s time to take a stand against the sewage polluters.”

Organising an event in Worthing is local campaigner Colin McHale. A demonstration will be held at Goring Beach – which has just been designated as a new bathing water site alongside two other Sussex locations.

The campaigners will be stationed on the beach, just west of the boat launch slipway, between 7.30 and 8.30am to ‘coincide with a high tide’.

Colin explained: “I’ve been using Facebook to promote the event and lots of people getting back to us.

Colin McHale will be organising a demonstration at Goring Beach – which has just been designated as a new bathing water site alongside two other Sussex locations. Photo: SAS Paddle Out

"I do expect a good turn out as I’ve had hundreds of responses. It’s the local community and residents' opportunity to voice their disgust and get regulators and politicians listening.

“It’s up to the people of Worthing and Sussex to come and join us on Saturday. The more there are, the louder our voice.

“We need to shout, do something about it. Please come support us and be part of something.”

Water minister Robbie Moore announced on Monday (May 13) that dozens of new wild swimming spots in England are being designated as bathing waters ahead of the summer and will ‘immediately benefit’ from regular water quality monitoring – including Goring, Worthing Beach House and Rottingdean.

Colin welcomed this news but said more needs to be done.

"This pollution has got ridiculous over the past ten years,” he said.

“Our rivers and coastal areas are becoming covered in sewage. Surfers miles out are saying they see raw sewage out there.

"It's shocking and infuriating. There's no need for it. We pay enough for our water bills to expect sewage to be treated properly. We expect it to be treated properly before its discharged into waterways across Sussex – whether it’s rivers or the sea.

"Please do something about this. Stop polluting the environment and stop making people sick.”

Dr Nick Mills, director for environment and innovation at Southern Water, has issued a statement in response.

He said: “Just like our customers, we care deeply about the health of our rivers and seas, so we’re investing significant money and resources, building bigger infrastructure, using innovative technology and natural solutions, to improve it.

“Reducing storm overflows is a key priority for us, but there are many factors which affect water quality including agricultural, industrial and highway run-off.

"That is why it is incredibly important that we continue to work closely with partners to tackle challenges holistically.

“Currently, 88 per cent of our designated bathing waters are rated ‘good’ or ‘excellent’ by the government.

"This week we published our annual Bathing Water report which sets out what we are doing to go further.