Megan Baker
Megan Baker

Published 12th Sep 2024, 16:48 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 18:37 BST
Take a look at stunning photos of PS Waverley during a visit to the Sussex coast today (Thursday, September 12).

The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer set off from Eastbourne Pier this afternoon for a cruise to Beachy Head and the Seven Sisters.

Crowds of people were pictured gathering on the pier for a look at the vessel which last visited in 2002.

Waverley set off at 3pm for its afternoon cruise, and will take more lucky passengers on a ‘sunset cruise’ this evening.

Tomorrow, more Sussex residents will get a chance to glimpse the vessel – or step aboard – as it sets sail from Shoreham Port for a cruise around the Isle of Wight.

It will depart from Shoreham Port at 9.15am.

For more information, visit: https://waverleyexcursions.co.uk/

Photo: Waverley Excursions

Photo: Waverley Excursions

Photo: Waverley Excursions

Photo: Waverley Excursions

