The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer set off from Eastbourne Pier this afternoon for a cruise to Beachy Head and the Seven Sisters.
Crowds of people were pictured gathering on the pier for a look at the vessel which last visited in 2002.
Waverley set off at 3pm for its afternoon cruise, and will take more lucky passengers on a ‘sunset cruise’ this evening.
Tomorrow, more Sussex residents will get a chance to glimpse the vessel – or step aboard – as it sets sail from Shoreham Port for a cruise around the Isle of Wight.
It will depart from Shoreham Port at 9.15am.
For more information, visit: https://waverleyexcursions.co.uk/
