PS Waverley: World’s last operational paddle steamer to visit Eastbourne
The PS Waverley will return to Eastbourne Pier for the first time since 2002 as part of an excursion along the South Coast and Isle of Wight.
The vessel will depart from the pier at 3pm, taking passengers on a sold-out afternoon cruise to Beachy Head and the Seven Sisters.
A second ‘sunset’ cruise will take place in the evening – departing at 5.30pm – and will take passengers to Shoreham Port.
Speaking earlier this year, Eastbourne Pier owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar said: “I'm delighted that PS Waverley is returning to Eastbourne Pier and that the pier has been instrumental in this wonderful event.
“It will be a unique travel experience that shouldn't be missed."
The vessel returned to the Sussex coast last year, with an apperance at Shoreham Port.
