£1 cashless payments now in operation at public toilets in Eastbourne

Cashless payments are now in operation at some public toilets in Eastbourne, the council has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said the community toilets at the pier, bandstand and Holywell have new entrance gates and payment facilities.

Visitors will need to pay a £1 cashless payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public toilets on Eastbourne seafront (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The council added that toilets at Beachy Head will also require a payment of £1 once work to bring the new entrance system into operation is completed.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “The introduction of a £1 facilities fee follows a consultation that showed local people supported a payment in order to keep the toilets open.

“The toilets are used by high numbers of people throughout the year and obviously need to be regularly serviced, not just for cleanliness but also to help combat anti-social behaviour, including vandalism.

“Vandalism has put many toilets out of action in recent years and the costs to repair them are very high. We hope that the changes and improvements we are making will reduce incidents of this nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our current plan aims to have 27 community toilets available to residents and visitors across the town.”

EBC confirmed the Bandstand toilets will be free during shows. However, a £1 charge will still be required to use the facilities during big events – including Airbourne.

The toilets will be manned by attendants who will ‘move between the four toilets throughout the day’, and the facilities will be cleaned twice a day, ‘with spot check cleans as required’, according to EBC.

The disabled toilets will remain free for Radar key users.