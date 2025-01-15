£1.3 million cash injection to turn part of former Chichester hospital into creative hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Part of a former Chichester mental hospital are set to be transformed into an affordable and accessible creative hub after a £1.3 million cash injection.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding, which comes from a successful National Lottery Heritage Fund grant will see the now-derelict stables at Graylingwell Hospital transformed into Marchwell Studios, breathing new life into a long-vacant historic site.

The hub will feature:

Five new studio spaces to support early-stage start-ups,

Incubator spaces designed to help individuals facing barriers to the arts through poverty, disability, homelessness or mental health challenges work with the charity Outside In.

Five full-size studios for established creatives to expand and grow.

Three studios designed to help social enterprises that benefit the local community

A workshop space for youth and community training programmes aimed at preserving at-risk crafts and skills.

Regular makers and creative fairs to engage with the wider creative community

Direct engagement with the surrounding estates through a series of free-to-attend events.

The creation of 12 new employment roles throughout the development phase alone.

Part of Graylingwell Hospital is set to be transformed into a creative hub.

Once the transformation is complete, it’s hoped that Marchwell Studios will provide a much needed creative space designed to support artists, entrepreneurs and community makers at every stage of their journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s an exciting new step for Graylingwell Hospital, which dates back to 1897, and operated as a mental health facility until 2001, when it closed for good, it’s remaining valuable contents sold off at auction.

Clare De Bathe, CEO of the Chichester Community Development Trust, the organisation which manages the remains of Graylingwell Hospital, was delighted by the news.

“The heritage of Graylingwell Hospital, with its pioneering work in mental health, including occupational and early art therapy, is a foundation we are proud to build on at Marchwell Studios,” she said. “This funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund enables us to not only reflect that history in the space but to uphold its principles of care and creativity. By supporting those facing barriers, we’re creating hope, building new interests, and empowering individuals to find their own therapy through creativity. In these challenging times, this is more than a project—it’s a lifeline for building skills, confidence, and brighter futures.”

The £1.3 million grant is all part of a wider £27 million national initiative aimed at preserving and revitalising national heritage sites all over the country. Over the last 30 years, the National Lottery has awarded some £9.2 billion to more than 52,000 projects, making it the largest dedicated grant funder to UK heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said:

“It is wonderful to start the New Year investing in projects that are saving heritage treasures across the UK. With decades of shared memories, these exceptional buildings will be repurposed for the 21st century at the centre of communities and places. From a monumental Victorian water tower in Colchester and an iconic architectural landmark within Edinburgh’s World Heritage site, to the exciting Marchwell Studios in Chichester—we are working with those who care for heritage, transforming historic gems and positively adding to wellbeing and educational opportunities for young people, making heritage the focus of communities, places, and the UK economy.”

To find out more about Marchwell Studios, visit themarchwellstudios.com.