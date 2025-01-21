£14m spent to improve Chichester water quality and reduce storm overflows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of Southern Water’s treatment works near Chichester have had major work carried out to improve water quality and reduce storm overflows.

The Lavant works have had £7.6m worth of work, which includes a new storm tank being installed and a new primary tank, a new system to receive wastewater and screen it and work to double the amount of wastewater that can be treated.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “All of this will help improve water quality at the River Lavant next to the site. This will also contribute to our wider work to improve water quality at Chichester Harbour.

"The work at Lavant comes after we also built a wetlands at the site in 2023 which is helping to treat flows and reduce storm overflows.

Tangmere Wastewater Treatment Works

"Our teams in the area are also working hard to reduce groundwater infiltration through sealing sewers in villages like East Dean and Funtington.”

In East Dean residents voiced their concerns about the quality of water in the Lavant. Ian Farman, who has been a local resident for over 40 years had said: “Originally, the river Lavant was a lovely, very clear chalk stream. But in recent times, the sewer which was installed, we think over 50 years ago, has been completely unable to cope when the groundwater levels rise. It has resulted in sewage flowing into people's houses and people's lavoratories backing up so that they can't use them.”

At its Tangmere Wastewater Treatment works, Southern Water has completed £7m worth of work which includes a new storm tank and work to reduce phosphates through ferric dosing, and new settlement tanks.

All of this is said help improve water quality at the Aldingbourne Rife watercourse, that feeds into Bognor Regis – it comes after the site underwent a £17m upgrade in 2017.

Lavant Wastewater Treatment Works.

The work at both sites is being carried out by contractor GtB, which is supporting Southern Water on several other key projects to treatment sites across its region, including recently at the Portswood works in Southampton.

Lee Hooper, project manager for Southern Water, said: “We know that we have a key role to play in improving water quality at the River Lavant and Chichester Harbour, our investment in both these works and others in the area demonstrate we’re making progress in this area.

“We’re pleased that this work has been completed ahead of a crucial five-year period where we’re excited to get started on even more work in the area that we will announce this year."

Southern Water also stated it will be ‘investing heavily’ in its Apuldram treatment works next to Chichester Harbour. An announcement about this is set to be made later this year.