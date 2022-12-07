£17,000 goods stolen in burglary of Lewes antique shop

An antiques shop in Lewes has seen more then £17,000 worth of goods stolen from its shop after a suspected burglary took place.

Sussex Police were called to Cliffe Antiques Centre on Cliffe High Street at around 3:25am on Sunday (December 4) after reports of a suspected burglary.

Officers confirmed a break-in at the premises and that a number of antique watches had been stolen, to the value of around £17,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Officers confirmed a break-in at the premises and that a number of antique watches had been stolen, to the value of around £17,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say a 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of of conspiracy to commit burglary and has been bailed until March 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said they would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information, quoting serial 165 of 4/12.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “A 57-year-old man from Lewes was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and has been bailed until March 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad