Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

£17,000 goods stolen in burglary of Lewes antique shop

An antiques shop in Lewes has seen more then £17,000 worth of goods stolen from its shop after a suspected burglary took place.

By Frankie Elliott
5 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 4:31pm

Sussex Police were called to Cliffe Antiques Centre on Cliffe High Street at around 3:25am on Sunday (December 4) after reports of a suspected burglary.

Officers confirmed a break-in at the premises and that a number of antique watches had been stolen, to the value of around £17,000.

Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Most Popular
Officers confirmed a break-in at the premises and that a number of antique watches had been stolen, to the value of around £17,000.
Hide Ad

Peacehaven crossing petition 'reaches next step' after being handed to East Sussex County Council

Secondary school student completes 10k swim for animal welfare charity

Hide Ad

60,000 metres of shingle 'crucial' to protecting Seaford homes and businesses

Police say a 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of of conspiracy to commit burglary and has been bailed until March 4.

Hide Ad

Sussex Police said they would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information, quoting serial 165 of 4/12.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “A 57-year-old man from Lewes was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and has been bailed until March 4.

Hide Ad

“Sussex Police would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information. Please quote serial 165 of 4/12.”

Sussex PolicePoliceEast Sussex County CouncilPeacehaven