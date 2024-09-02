Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One lucky Premium Bonds holder is starting September £1million richer after hitting the jackpot.

Premium Bonds are savings managed by NS&I on behalf of the government. Instead of earning interest, investors are entered into a monthly random draw with prizes ranging from £1million to £25. The maximum bond holding allowed is £50,000.

In September, one of the million-pound top prizes was won by someone in West Sussex with a holding of £18,101. The winning bond, number 388VE682612, was purchased in April, 2020.

The other top prize was won by a holder from Manchester, whose winning bound was bought in February this year.

Sussex has seen some big winners in this month's Premium Bonds draw (Picture: Farknot Architect - stock.adobe.com)

The list of high-value winners for September featured dozens of holders from Sussex who shared more than £1.6million.

Nine people – six from West Sussex, two from East Sussex and one from Brighton & Hove – each won the second-top prize of £100,000, while eight – five from West Sussex and three from Brighton & Hove – each won £50,000.

The full list of high-value-prize Premium Bonds winners can be viewed online at NS&I’s website, where further information about Premium Bonds can also be found.

Sussex also saw 13 £25,000 winners – nine from West Sussex, four from East Sussex, and one from Brighton & Hove – and 47 people across Sussex each won £10,000.