People will now be able to enjoy a holiday just a stone’s throw from the legendary white cliffs that have been used as the backdrop for many Hollywood movies.

The historic Foxhole Cottages, nestled in a stunning chalk grassland valley, have been restored into three charming holiday lets

It comes after a fully refurbished visitor centre, shop, new food outlet and new toilets were unveiled in 2022.

The National Park Authority took ownership of the site in 2021 from East Sussex County Council and now has a dedicated ranger and visitor experience team that is helping to manage the landscape. Alongside the cottages, the National Park Authority has invested in a new camping barn and camping field for organised groups to immerse themselves in the South Downs landscape.

Claire Onslow, Commercial Manager of Seven Sisters Country Park, said: “We average almost a million day trippers every year to Seven Sisters who come to enjoy the breathtaking views, and now they can enjoy a break at the heart of this iconic location.

“These renovated holiday cottages and camping barn are very much part of the chalk landscape, surrounded by flower-rich downland and Sussex Breed cattle. The famous coastal views and the South Downs Way National Trail are just a short stroll away, so there’s plenty for people to do and nearby places to explore.

“Income from the accommodation will be ploughed back into the landscape to make it better for wildlife, so this is a win-win for both people and nature.”

The cottages are each named after a threatened or endangered bird that can be found at Seven Sisters – the redshank, kestrel and skylark.

Emma Neill, proprietor of Cuckmere Cottages and Camping, will be managing the accommodation for the National Park.

She said: “We are delighted to be supporting the National Park in the management of the beautiful Foxhole Farm accommodation. Growing up locally, this area is truly special to me and our team so we are very privileged to be able to share this with others. It’s wonderful to see guests experiencing a deeper connection to the environment through a longer stay.”

