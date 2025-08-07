£2,000 raised for second defibrillator at Selsey Golf Club after tragic death

Mike Homer, passed away, aged 75 last month.

Friends, family and well-wishers have raised £2,000 for a second defibrillator at Selsey Golf Club after a man went into cardiac arrest on the fifth tee and passed away shortly after.

The death came as a ‘complete shock’ to Mike Homer’s family, who described him as ‘fit and well’ before the incident, and praised efforts by paramedics and air ambulance crews to save his life.

"It’s an old cliche, but I’ll always remember just how funny he was,” said Paul, Mike’s son, and the organiser of the fundraiser. “And so supportive. We’ve got a large family – he had six siblings – and he was always the supportive one. In a scenario like this, he’d be the one holding everyone together; he was the one to stand up and be there for everyone else.

"Something that I’ve certainly found interesting and comforting is finding out how many people dad helped over the years, people that I didn’t even know. He lived in a mobile home park in Bognor and I went to tell the receptionist and she just broke down in tears. She said he’d been a hero to them for the last few months, helping her through all sorts of things, helping her move house, walking her home. And we’ve had loads of stories like that coming through, all day, everyday.”

With £2,000 raised just weeks after the link went live, Paul and his family plan to buy a second defibrillator for Selsey Golf Club. The club already has one defibrillator at the clubhouse itself, but Paul hopes this new addition will be useful for guests who experience an emergency somewhere on the course.

"It’s comforting to think that because of this, we might save a life – I think that’s just incredible,” Paul said. “Even if it’s only ever used once, that’s one more life we’ve saved and that’s amazing.”

Speaking to Sussex World, Elaine Rogers, Chair of the Board of Directors for Selsey Golf Club, extended her ‘heartfelt appreciation’ to Mike and his family for all their efforts.

"In light of the tragic events that unfolded last month, the need for readily accessible life-saving equipment has never been more apparent," she said.

"We have discussed the value of installing a second device out on the course, ideally positioned at a central midpoint to ensure swift access should it ever be required. The commitment shown by our members, as well as the speed and composure of the green and bar staff in reaching Mike with the defibrillator, are deeply commendable. Though their actions were exemplary, we share in the immense sadness that, despite these efforts, the outcome could not be changed.

"While it may be too soon to make formal plans, there has been a heartfelt suggestion to hold a memorial golf day for Mike. It may be fitting to coordinate such an event alongside your fundraising efforts, allowing us to honour his memory and further strengthen our community’s commitment to safety. Tragic events such as these only highlights the importance of preparation, and we welcome every initiative that seeks to prevent such sorrow in the future.”

The fundraiser for Mike will continue until the day of his funeral, on August 19. To find out more and donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paul-homer-1