£354k for Arun District as government backs shared prosperity fund projects

Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

Arun District Council is set to benefit from around £354,000 of investment, after the government approved the 2025-26 shared prosperity programme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding will be spent on local projects designed to help build pride in place, boost productivity and and create opportunities throughout the district.

All projects will be delivered by Arun District Council directly, according to the council, due to the short time frame for project delivery. This means residents and visitors could be seeing the benefits as early as March next year.

The newly approved projects include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seafront and public realm improvements : New lighting, pétanque facilities, and natural play features in Littlehampton, a new community garden in Wick, and repairs to the historic clock and stained glass at the Arcade in Bognor Regis.

: New lighting, pétanque facilities, and natural play features in Littlehampton, a new community garden in Wick, and repairs to the historic clock and stained glass at the Arcade in Bognor Regis. Inclusive play and fitness : Installation of wheelchair-accessible and sensory play equipment in parks across Ferring, Walberton, Aldwick, and Littlehampton, plus new adult fitness equipment in Arundel.

: Installation of wheelchair-accessible and sensory play equipment in parks across Ferring, Walberton, Aldwick, and Littlehampton, plus new adult fitness equipment in Arundel. Town centre vitality: Start-up grants and one-to-one support for small businesses, and new marketing initiatives including the “Beyond the Rails” project to showcase Arun’s rail-connected destinations to visitors.

Start-up grants and one-to-one support for small businesses, and new marketing initiatives including the “Beyond the Rails” project to showcase Arun’s rail-connected destinations to visitors. Lighting and navigation enhancements: Festoon lighting at Littlehampton High Street and seafront, plus better wayfinding to improve the visitor experience.

Councillor Roger Nash, Chairman of the Economy Committee at Arun District Council, said: “This funding will allow us to deliver real improvements in the places people care about most. Whether it’s more vibrant seafront spaces, better play facilities, or support for local businesses, our focus is on building pride in place and creating opportunities that help our communities thrive and stay resilient for the future.”