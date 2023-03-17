A £600,000 town-centre regeneration project is getting underway.

How Southwick Square could lost after its £600,000 revamp. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

The Adur District Council and West Sussex County Council funding is being used to transform Southwick Square after residents and businesses had their say.

New drought-resistant trees will be introduced with the aim of improving air quality and increasing biodiversity by supporting a vast array of different species, as well as providing oxygen and capturing carbon dioxide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the preperations, a number of trees have had to be removed. The tall pines at the site are being pruned for their protection and long-term growth by tree surgeons before the nesting season for birds begins.

An aerial view of how Southwick Square could look. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

Hoardings are set to go up shortly at the site before groundworks begin in around six weeks’ time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan is to revitalise the seating and park area by the east parade, making the area more inviting and accessible to visitors and allowing people to sit and eat, while a larger open space will be able to host community events, performances and markets.

There will also be new pedestrian lighting, additional seating and attractive gardens, as well as space for the community Christmas tree.

Councillor Steve Neocleous, Adur council’s cabinet member for regeneration and strategic planning, said: “This is the first step to breathing new life into Southwick Square and ensuring this important community hub can flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southwick Square as it looks now. Picture: Adur & Worthing Councils

“There will be some short-term disruption to residents, but the contractors will be doing everything to mitigate that and we are confident that when the project is completed it will be to the benefit of those living here and the businesses, as well as showing our commitment to improving our green spaces and planting more trees.”

The work will be funded by £87,000 from Adur and up to £600,000 from the county council as part of the Adur Growth Deal, a five-year partnership programme of regeneration between the two councils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad