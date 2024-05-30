£7000 raised by public in East Sussex for The Fire Fighters Charity
Across the whole of the UK, The Fire Fighters Charity clothes recycling has generated just over £956,000, collecting over 4,700 tonnes of clothing, diverting this away from landfill and fire stations.
The Fire Fighters Charity provides services that enhance quality of life for serving and retired fire fighters, fire personnel and their families through a range of support programmes including physical rehabilitation, psychological support, recuperation, and a confidential helpline which provides impartial advice, guidance, and support on a wide range of concerns.
Kevin Biles, Recycling Manager for The Fire Fighters Charity said: “We would like to thank all fire stations across East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and extend thanks to members of the public who support our charity through donating their unwanted clothing. You are all helping us raise vital funds for our charity, whilst re-diverting this clothing away from landfill to be re-used or recycled”.
Doug Marshall, Group Manager and The Fire Fighters Charity East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service representative said: “The local support has been fantastic with members of the public using the clothing banks to donate their unwanted clothing. Well done to all stations who have been proactive in getting the message out there. We hope the upcoming holidays spark another clear out for people to take items to their local station clothing bank, and continue to support those in need.”
