East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has thanked the public for helping them raise over £7000 for The Fire Fighters Charity, recycling clothing, in the last twelve months.

Across the whole of the UK, The Fire Fighters Charity clothes recycling has generated just over £956,000, collecting over 4,700 tonnes of clothing, diverting this away from landfill and fire stations.

The Fire Fighters Charity provides services that enhance quality of life for serving and retired fire fighters, fire personnel and their families through a range of support programmes including physical rehabilitation, psychological support, recuperation, and a confidential helpline which provides impartial advice, guidance, and support on a wide range of concerns.

Kevin Biles, Recycling Manager for The Fire Fighters Charity said: “We would like to thank all fire stations across East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and extend thanks to members of the public who support our charity through donating their unwanted clothing. You are all helping us raise vital funds for our charity, whilst re-diverting this clothing away from landfill to be re-used or recycled”.

