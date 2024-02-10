£8 million urology treatment centre in Haywards Heath to 'transform patient care'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centre opened last October and, since then, almost 4,000 patients across Sussex have been seen, tested and treated for urology conditions ranging from the life-threatening to the benign; all more quickly and with fewer necessary visits than before.

Run by University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundations Trust, the centre can accommodate around 50 to 70 patients a day, including those who attend the ‘one stop clinic’.

In these clinics, patients are seen to by specialist consultants who operate as part of a versatile, multi-disciplinary team based in the same location.

The new Urology treatment centre, which opened last October. Photo: NHS Sussex.

As a result, patients no longer need to book multiple appointments in different locations, which can sometimes take weeks or months. Instead, they are processed, assessed, treated and sent home in the space of a few hours – all from the same location.

Happily, that wait is likely to be a pleasant one, since part of the £8 million funding went to refurbishing the reception and waiting rooms areas, which feature scenic views of the hospital’s natural surroundings, making it a calm place for patients waiting to undergo procedures of various kinds.

One happy patient told hospital staff:: “the people on reception were lovely, and the nurses and doctor that I saw were great, what an amazing service.”

Sally Goodman, lead Nurse for Urology, said: “New treatment rooms and equipment has enabled us to undertake new minimally invasive procedures, which avoid general anaesthetic and inpatient stays, enhancing the care for patients.”

“It’s a real pleasure to work on projects that you know will make such a difference to the experience of patients,” Mark Glazebrook, capital project manager, added.

“This transformative new building is not only beneficial for patient care with facilities including an ultrasound, laser treatment, cystoscopy and consultancy rooms, but is also great for staff, with amenities including separate nurse stations, storage areas, modern open plan office space and a seminar training room for medical students.”

The space also makes for a much better working environment, which is helping push recruitment numbers in the right direction – which is especially important as the team grows to manage the increase level of clinical activity and new procedures introduced over the last few years.

The team has now grown by over 50 per cent, with more clinical nurse specialists, other nursing roles, allied health professional and administrative colleagues joining the hospital’s ranks.