Pub owner says his Christmas tree could be the tallest in Sussex
This festive season, patrons of the Six Bells in Chiddingly will be met with a Christmas tree taller than the pub itself.
The 30ft tall cut tree had to be lifted in, and Six Bells owner Richard Newman believes it could be one of the tallest in Sussex.
Richard said: “We really take Christmas in both hands and make the most of it, but we’ve never had a tree outside.
“So I thought ‘you know what, lets just get a massive tree’.”
Richard said the idea came about following a chat in the pub one evening.
He said: “A good friend said he had a few massive trees in his farm and would I be interested.
"Now there's an offer… A huge tree? Come on it's Christmas, what's not to love?
The tree has been a ‘really good talking point’ amongst customers, and visitors have had their photos taken in front of it, Richard said.
He added: “It’s been really good fun to be honest.
"People are loving it.”
Despite this being the pub’s first Christmas tree, the 18th century venue always has a whole host of Christmas events in the calendar, including a carol concert with a nine-piece band and a Boxing Day tractor meet.
The tallest living Christmas tree in Sussex – found in Wakehurst – reaches a staggering 121ft. However, there doesn’t seem to be a record of the tallest cut tree in the county.
