Owners of a village pub believe trade has fallen by £98,000 over the last year due to delays with the St Leonards Queensway Gateway Road project.

Michael Edwards and his son Patrick run The New Inn in Main Road, Westfield.

Mr Edwards branded the road project an 'operational disaster' and called for affected businesses to be compensated for loss of trade.

He has written to East Sussex county councillor Carl Mayhard, who represents Westfield.

Patrick and Michael Edwards, of The New Inn in Westfield, outside Hastings

Mr Edwards said: “As a part-owner of The New Inn Westfield I wish to record my frustration and disbelief concerning the works to the junction of the A21 and Whitworth/Junction Roads.

“Figures show turnover for The New Inn is down by £98,000 year on year to September 2025. This reduction can only be attributed to the poor planning and execution of the roadworks.

“For what is a relatively small working area the A21 has been the source of much ire and concern for the community, a community which is supposed to be a beneficiary of such works.

“Traffic queues for both directions on the A21 and the A28 have often been up to 30 minutes in length during daylight hours.

“There can be no doubt this has had a very negative effect on The New Inn’s business. Indeed, many cancellations of bookings over the past 12 months have categorically stated this being the primary reason behind their decision.”

He said for the majority of the last year the northbound side of the A21 has been closed, with traffic confined to the southbound side only.

He said the northbound side has been used as a storage and parking area for the machinery, adding it was unnecessary and that contractors could have 'easily' used Junction Road and left the northbound carriageway open to traffic for the majority of the works.

He added: “Quite frankly the whole project has been an operational disaster from the outset. Many businesses have suffered and should therefore be compensated.”

On September 1 temporary traffic lights were removed from the A21 Sedlescombe Road North between 6am and 8pm in a bid to ease congestion, East Sussex Highways said.

The opening of the Queensway Gateway Road, which was due to be completed nine years ago, has been beset by delays.

It was due to finally open on August 31.

But East Sussex Highways said on August 22 that the opening date had been pushed back.

The Queensway Gateway Road was originally slated for completion in November 2016.

The only stretch of the road which has yet to be completed is its final connection to the A21.

The final part of the road, which links Queensway with the A21 Sedlescombe Road North, started last September and was originally set to be completed by December 31, 2024.

But in January this year East Sussex Highways said the works were not set to be complete until spring.

In April it issued a further update, saying the project would now not be complete until the summer.

East Sussex Highways said due to 'unforeseen circumstances' the road is now scheduled to open to the public this month.

It said the latest delay was caused by work to relocate a water main taking longer than expected.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We apologise for the delays people are experiencing on the A21 and appreciate the frustration the ongoing works are causing to drivers and the local community.

“The closure of the northbound carriageway was necessary to allow operatives to work safely while constructing the new junction.

“To help reduce disruption around the roadworks currently, we have removed the temporary traffic lights from the A21 Sedlescombe Road North between the hours of 6am and 8pm to allow traffic to flow in both directions as normal.

“We are grateful for everyone’s patience as we work to complete this major project, which will bring significant benefits to our communities including better connections between Hastings and Bexhill and support for new jobs in the area.”