Public bridleways and footpaths could be closed for months at East Sussex villages for work on powerlines

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 12:43 BST
East Sussex County Council has announced that temporary bridleway and footpath closures could be in force for six months at several villages.

The public notice appeared at publicnoticeportal.uk on Thursday, August 14.

It said the closures are to ‘protect public safety during works associated with replacing existing electricity powerlines’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said: “The closure will be in force for six months from 17 August 2025, or until the works are completed, whichever is the earlier, which after this period will require an extension from the Secretary of State, should the bridleway and footpaths still be unavailable to use. If you require any further information, you should telephone the Rights of Way Office on 0345 60 80 193.”

The Temporary Bridleway and Footpath Closure is for the whole of the public bridleway at Little Horsted 10b. Photo: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
The Temporary Bridleway and Footpath Closure is for the whole of the public bridleway at Little Horsted 10b. Photo: Google Street View

The Temporary Bridleway and Footpath Closure is for the whole of the public bridleway at Little Horsted 10b, which will be closed to all users between TQ 4740 1881 and TQ 4871 1796.

The whole of the footpath for East Hoathly with Halland 30 will be closed between TQ 4932 1807 and TQ 4929 1758. The whole of the footpath Framfield 6 will be closed between TQ 4932 1807 and TQ 4940 1839. The whole of the footpath Framfield 7 will be closed between TQ 5050 1843 and TQ 5041 1753. The whole of the footpath Framfield 11 will be closed between TQ 4954 1815 and TQ 4992 1788.

The notice said: “Unfortunately, there are no alternative routes.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Related topics:East Sussex County Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice