Public bridleways and footpaths could be closed for months at East Sussex villages for work on powerlines

East Sussex County Council has announced that temporary bridleway and footpath closures could be in force for six months at several villages.

The public notice appeared at publicnoticeportal.uk on Thursday, August 14.

It said the closures are to ‘protect public safety during works associated with replacing existing electricity powerlines’.

It said: “The closure will be in force for six months from 17 August 2025, or until the works are completed, whichever is the earlier, which after this period will require an extension from the Secretary of State, should the bridleway and footpaths still be unavailable to use. If you require any further information, you should telephone the Rights of Way Office on 0345 60 80 193.”

The Temporary Bridleway and Footpath Closure is for the whole of the public bridleway at Little Horsted 10b. Photo: Google Street View

The Temporary Bridleway and Footpath Closure is for the whole of the public bridleway at Little Horsted 10b, which will be closed to all users between TQ 4740 1881 and TQ 4871 1796.

The whole of the footpath for East Hoathly with Halland 30 will be closed between TQ 4932 1807 and TQ 4929 1758. The whole of the footpath Framfield 6 will be closed between TQ 4932 1807 and TQ 4940 1839. The whole of the footpath Framfield 7 will be closed between TQ 5050 1843 and TQ 5041 1753. The whole of the footpath Framfield 11 will be closed between TQ 4954 1815 and TQ 4992 1788.

The notice said: “Unfortunately, there are no alternative routes.”

