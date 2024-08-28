Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the public can learn life-saving skills and speak to the recruitment team at South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust’s Annual Members Meeting.

SECAmb said the AMM is at the South of England Showground at Ardingly on Friday, September 13.

They said visitors can learn CPR and find out about their services through a live demonstration.

SECAmb chief executive Simon Weldon said: “I am really looking forward to meeting everyone there on the day and sharing more about our achievements during the past year. I would encourage people to register to attend and come along and learn more about what our amazing staff and volunteers do day in, day out.”

A range of stalls will be open from 12.30pm and people can find out about volunteering opportunities and meet the Trust’s governors. The Trust will discuss its new strategy and there will be a Q&A session too.

People who want to attend must complete an online form or call 0300 123 9180.