Public consultation launched on plans to transform empty House of Fraser site in Chichester

House of Fraser in West Street

The empty House of Fraser site in Chichester could be transformed into a series of separate commercial units and flats, according to a new public consultation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, on West Street, has been empty since January 2019, when House of Fraser was acquired by Sports Direct – but these new plans suggest the space could soon be in use once again.

Launching on Wednesday, September 10 at The Vicars Hall in Chichester Cathedral, the consultation runs from 5pm to 8pm and outlines plans to transform the former department store into four bespoke commercial/retail units as well as a series of one, two and three-bedroom residential apartments. ‘Modern, unattractive outbuildings’ may also be removed if the plans go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This consultation is an opportunity for the community to learn more, ask questions, and share their views. We warmly encourage local businesses, residents, and community members to attend,” said a spokesperson for Cordage Group – the property group responsible for the consultation.

The group, which offers services in assessment, surveyance, design, planning and development, has a substantial portfolio, having advised on and completed property transactions worth £750 million over the past ten years.

A Grade II Listed building, the long-term future of the site has been uncertain and previous attempts to use it have seemingly fallen through. Bought by Interceptor Opportunities Ltd not long after the initial closure, the site has been marketed for residential, mixed use and business developments in the years since but so far no plans have made it past the initial stages.

To find out more about Cordage Group, which offers services in assessment, surveyance, design, planning and development, visit https://www.cordagegroup.co.uk/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news inspired a lively debate on the Chichester Observer’s Facebook page, with hundreds of residents chiming in to say what they’d like to see happen with the long-disused site.

"You already have a Waitrose and a John Lewis, no flats definitely not! Having a Primark would bring so much attraction to Chichester and wouldn't have to travel to ones in Portsmouth and Brighton,” wrote Cat Morgan, one of dozens of residents calling for a new Primark in the site.

“I’d like it to be made into little units of smaller shops like the Buttermarket was. It will be too big to make into a restaurant and we have e enough of those all ready in Chichester,” added Richard Woolston.

"Possibly make it into small apartments that young people can actually afford to buy is another option from me. It’s such a shame that’s it’s still standing empty. I remember when it was House of Frazer or Army & Navy whatever you liked to call it. I used to go in the lovely restaurant upstairs as the food was good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s was a posh departure store for Chichester and it was such a shame when it closed.”

Flats were not a universally popular idea, however. One commenter, Jane Bestford, thinks it’s the last thing the city needs: “No flats!! Let's get a primark! Indoor shopping mall. Indoor gaming space like VR, roller skating, ice skating, arcade.Anything but flats!!” she said.