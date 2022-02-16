The town is home to a number of street markets that operate on Thursdays and Saturdays across the centre of Horsham, bringing a variety of businesses into the town.

Horsham District Council said it is working to assess the existing markets in Horsham and provide a strategy to continue to grow the market offer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public consultation is now underway, as the council seeks feedback from residents and visitors to ensure a wide range of opinions are heard and accounted for in any future development strategy.

The town is home to a number of street markets that operate on Thursdays and Saturdays across the centre of Horsham, bringing a variety of businesses into the town.

The council said it wants to understand residents opinions on the current market offer, and their aspirations for what they would like to see in the future, including the street markets in Horsham and the potential for permanent indoor market space.