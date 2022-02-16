Public consultation on Horsham Street Markets underway

Residents of Horsham are being asked by the council to give their opinions on the street markets.

By Frankie Elliott
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 3:42 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:50 pm

The town is home to a number of street markets that operate on Thursdays and Saturdays across the centre of Horsham, bringing a variety of businesses into the town.

Horsham District Council said it is working to assess the existing markets in Horsham and provide a strategy to continue to grow the market offer.

Public consultation is now underway, as the council seeks feedback from residents and visitors to ensure a wide range of opinions are heard and accounted for in any future development strategy.

The council said it wants to understand residents opinions on the current market offer, and their aspirations for what they would like to see in the future, including the street markets in Horsham and the potential for permanent indoor market space.

