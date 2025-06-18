Public consultation over road and travel changes in Horsham

Public feedback is being invited on proposals by West Sussex County Council to make travel ‘safer and more convenient’ in Horsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has launched a public consultation on proposed improvements to walking, wheeling and cycling infrastructure in the town.

A spokesperson said: “The consultation, which runs until 11:55pm on July 2025 is looking for feedback on plans to make active travel safer and more convenient, while introducing smart traffic signals at crossings and junctions to enhance safety and efficiency for road users.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals focus on Horsham’s North Parade corridor, in particular the junction with West Parade, Wimblehurst Road and Hurst Road, forming part of a wider vision to modernise Horsham’s transport network and promote sustainable travel options.

A new contraflow cycle entry island and cycle signal is proposed on West Parade, Horsham

Key features of the plans include: Two new signalised pedestrian crossings at the junctions on Wimblehurst Road and North Parade; Introducing contraflow cycling on West Parade; Upgraded traffic signals with real-time optimisation technology; Cycle detection at traffic lights to improve journey times; A 7.5-tonne weight restriction on West Parade to reduce heavy vehicle traffic; and safer crossings for people travelling on foot or with mobility aids.

To accommodate contraflow cycling on West Parade, two parking bays would be removed, with a disabled bay relocated to nearby Tulip Court. A new contraflow cycle entry island and cycle signal is planned on West Parade.

County council cabinet member for highways and transport Joy Dennis said: “We want to make walking, wheeling and cycling a safer and more attractive choice to give everyone the ability to use greener, more active methods of travel, particularly for shorter, local journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These improvements, which complement future planned transport upgrades across Horsham, are designed to create a more connected and sustainable town. They also support our commitment to a sustainable and prosperous economy, as set out in Our Council Plan.”

Two consultation events are being held: An in-person drop-in session to view plans and meet the team from 2.30pm-7.30pm on June 26 at Trafalgar Road Baptist Church, Horsham. An online event and Q&A will be held between 6pm-7pm on July 3.

Residents and businesses are being urged to share their views via the project website yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/westparade-consultation, where full details of the proposals and a feedback form are available.