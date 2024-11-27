Public consultation set to close for pedestrianisation plans of Eastbourne town centre road

The public consultation for proposals to pedestrianise a road in Eastbourne town centre is set to close.

The public consultation, started by East Sussex County Council to allow residents to submit their views on the proposal to pedestrianise Victoria Place in Terminus Road, will close on Friday, November 29.

The proposal aims to ‘enhance accessibility and priority for walking and wheeling (people using wheelchairs and other wheeled mobility aids)’ as well as ‘improving connections for pedestrians and people with mobility issues in the town centre to and from the seafront’.

The legal orders necessary for the pedestrianisation of Terminus Road, Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs), which include restricting vehicle access, closing a section of the road, changes to the current one-way system and remove of parking bays and bus stops, are also being re-advertised as part of the consultation.

Picture: Sam Pole

Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment, said: “The TROs are the legal documents that will help us to put in place the restrictions needed to create a safer, healthier and more vibrant town centre.

“The town centre has already benefited from extensive improvement work carried out over the past few years, and the pedestrianisation of Terminus Road will compliment previous improvements.

“The latest part of the town centre improvement scheme will enhance accessibility and give priority to those walking, using wheelchairs and other mobility aids. It will also improve connections between the town centre and the seafront.”

The Terminus Road TROs include;

The restriction of traffic between Seaside Road and Grand Parade between 10am and 6pm.

The reversal of the existing one-way system so vehicles enter from Seaside Road and exit via Burlington Road.

The Closure of Terminus Road between Burlington Road and Grand Parade.

Removal of on street parking bays between Grand Parade and Seaside Road.

Relocation of two disabled parking spaces on Seaside Road from the south to the north side.

Removal of existing westbound bus stop on Seaside Road and the existing northbound bus stop on Terminus Road.

Changes to the one-way system on Burlington Road with access to the car park and Elms Road via Burlington Road.

The proposed scheme will also see the installation of new surfaces, new seating and cycle parking and more trees and planters.