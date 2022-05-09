Public consultation set to launch for new health, eco-leisure and accommodation destination in Kirdford

A public consultation will be launched to discuss proposals for a new health, eco-leisure and accommodation destination located at the site of the former Foxbridge Golf Club in Kirdford. Pic:Sussex Golf SUS-220905-102242001

The proposers The Substantia Group will be hosting an in-person consultation event on Wednesday, May 18 at Kelsey Hall in Billingshurst from 2pm to 7pm to discuss the ‘Foxbridge’ project.

The Foxbridge development would include around 120 luxury holiday lodges available for rent or purchase, together with 40 to 50 bed spa accommodation.

A new health spa will offer a range of facilities, including a gym, treatment rooms, indoor/outdoor pools, sauna/steam room, hydrotherapy pool, health café/ restaurant, farm shop and gardens.

The purpose of the consultation is to give local residents and stakeholders the opportunity to discover more about its emerging proposals, ask questions and provide feedback prior to the submission of a planning application to Chichester District Council later in the year.

Terry Pullen, CEO of The Substantia Group, commented: “We are delighted to be bringing forward our proposals for ‘Foxbridge’.

“Working closely with local communities and stakeholders to ensure that our designs are formed collaboratively is a key part of our philosophy.

“We are committed to engaging with residents and stakeholders in the local area as part of this public consultation.”

Once operational, Foxbridge will sustain around 60 full time jobs across a range of skill levels, providing a path to employment for many in the area.