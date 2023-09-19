A public inquiry is to be held after Chichester District Council failed to make a decision on plans to build 300 homes in Bosham.

An application from Barratt David Wilson Homes (BDW) to build on land north of Highgrove Farm, was deferred in November 2022 due to flooding concerns.

Despite further discussions between the council and the applicant, no final decision was made and BDW launched an appeal on the grounds of non-determination.

The appeal will be held at Emsworth Baptist Church , in North Street, led by inspector Hayden Baugh-Jones.

It will run from Tuesday, October 3, to Thursday, October 5, and Tuesday, October 10, to Thursday, October 12.

The proceedings will be live streamed viawww.chichester.gov.uk/planningappeals.

The Planning Inspectorate will publish appeal documentation, including copies ofrepresentations received, on the Planning Portal website athttps://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/.