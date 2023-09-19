BREAKING
Public inquiry to be held on 300 Bosham homes plan

A public inquiry is to be held after Chichester District Council failed to make a decision on plans to build 300 homes in Bosham.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST
Chichester District Council. Photo: Chichester District CouncilChichester District Council. Photo: Chichester District Council
An application from Barratt David Wilson Homes (BDW) to build on land north of Highgrove Farm, was deferred in November 2022 due to flooding concerns.

Despite further discussions between the council and the applicant, no final decision was made and BDW launched an appeal on the grounds of non-determination.

The appeal will be held at Emsworth Baptist Church , in North Street, led by inspector Hayden Baugh-Jones.

It will run from Tuesday, October 3, to Thursday, October 5, and Tuesday, October 10, to Thursday, October 12.

The proceedings will be live streamed viawww.chichester.gov.uk/planningappeals.

The Planning Inspectorate will publish appeal documentation, including copies ofrepresentations received, on the Planning Portal website athttps://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/.

To view the application, including appeal documents, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 21/00571/FUL.

Related topics:Chichester District CouncilBarratt David Wilson HomesNorth Street