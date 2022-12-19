A public memorial to celebrate the world-renowned poet Shelley is set to be commissioned for Horsham.

Percy Bysshe Shelley

An artist’s brief has been developed and a selection process put in place for the artist who will be commissioned to produce the final permanent public artwork which will be sited in Horsham Park.

The brief has been released by the community group, the Shelley Memorial Project, which aims to celebrate and commemorate the life and work of Horsham's most famous citizen and his connection with the town.

The project recently celebrated Shelley's bicentenary year with their Shelley 200 Festival which staged a series of live performances of poetry, music and the spoken word.

The festival’s success has enabled the group to raise the funds needed to take the first steps in the commissioning process for the public artwork.

Project chairman David Hide said: “We are delighted with the success of our festival and are very pleased to have contributed to an international celebration of the life and work of our great poet in this important anniversary year.”

He added:.“Our aim is to commemorate Shelley's great art by means of a great public artwork which we want to be a source of pride and inspiration to the Horsham community and a source of interest and enjoyment to visitors to the town. The memorial will also celebrate Horsham's place in our national cultural heritage.”

The Memorial Project has the backing of Horsham District Council which has agreed to the memorial being installed in Horsham Park near the pond and has also ring-fenced funding to support it.

Horsham Council cabinet member for leisure and culture Roger Noel said: “As a council we are really excited to be supporting the creation of a bespoke memorial to celebrate the life and works of Shelley, one of our most significant Romantic poets, who is world renowned and such a significant figure in our district.

“At the bicentenary of his untimely death, it is very appropriate that we honour his achievements in poetry.

“We are also really pleased that any shortlisted designs will go forward into a public consultation allowing everyone in our community to have their say on the final look of the memorial.”

Council cabinet member for Horsham Town Christian Mitchell added: “To have a dedicated memorial to Shelley in the town centre of Horsham will be very special and a unique tribute to the figure, and for it to be situated in our iconic Horsham Park will ensure it will be enjoyed by many.”

The deadline for artists to submit expressions of interest in response to the brief is January 31 after which four candidates will be chosen to proceed to the next stage of the selection process.

Details of the brief can be found at https://www.shelleymemorialproject.co.uk/artists-brief or by contacting [email protected]