Public notices and planning applications for Lewes and Wealden, October 23, 2025

The following planning applications have been submitted to Lewes District Council, South Downs National Park Authority and Wealden District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information about the planning applications visit planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk, planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk or planning.wealden.gov.uk. You can keep up-to-date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Alciston

SDNP/25/04021/LIS: Greywethers The Village. Replacement of 3 existing steel windows and associated internal secondary double glazing.

Some trees are being removed at Forest Park, Maresfield. Photo: Google Street View

Alfriston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/03927/FUL: Frog Firle House Whiteway. Change of use of ‘cycle storage’ to studio flat for mixed use of residential and holiday let use (retrospective).

Bishopstone Village

SDNP/25/03832/CND: Calf Barn The Street. Variation of condition 2 (Approved plans) relating to approval SDNP/24/02462/FUL – Changing the new east facing entrance roof from flat to pitched, omitting one rooflight on the eastern pitch, adding two rooflights on the north west section of roof, changing one west facing window into double doors, widening a proposed door, adjustments to height of west facing windows, moving the wood burner flue away from the ridge of the roof.

Buxted

WD/2025/7046/AD: Holders Farm Royal Oak Lane, High Hurstwood. Single bay extension to existing machine store.

Chailey Green

LW/25/0575: Church Farm Church Lane. Variation of Condition 1 (plans) – related to Planning approval LW/25/0069 to include changes to internal layout, changes to shape of windows and changes to Southern extension to omit windows in favour of rooflights.

Crowborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WD/2025/2319/LDP: Holywell, Lordswell Lane. Conservatory conversion to single storey extension.

TM/2025/0261/TPO: 8 Batchelor Crescent. Crown reduction by a maximum of 3m to secondary growth points of one oak tree within tree preservation order (Crowborough) no 6, 2002.

Ditchling

SDNP/25/03882/TCA: 28 West Street. T1 - Persian Iron Wood - Prune back to reduce height by 4m and width by 2 m T2 - Sycamore - Fell and replace.

SDNP/25/03926/DCOND: 85 Lewes Road. Discharge of Conditions 10 (Archaeological Works), 11 (Surface Water Drainage Detail), 12 (CEMP), 13 (Drainage Management and Maintenance), 14 (Contractors Parking/Material Storage) and 19 (EDS) in relation to the approval of SDNP/25/02020/FUL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/03454/HOUS: 18 South Street. Erection of attached double garage to replace existing double car port.

SDNP/25/03929/APNW: Beacon Farm Field East of Lodge Lane Lodge Lane. Rasing of land between 0.72m and 1.85m using sub soil, chalk and brick rubble to create a level area for the erection of an agricultural storage barn.

SDNP/25/03928/APNB: Beacon Farm Field East of Lodge Lane Lodge Lane. Erection of an agricultural storage barn.

Firle

SDNP/25/03898/TCA: 6 The Dock. T1 - Horse Chestnut - Historically pollarded to approx 15ft, pollard growth now exceeding 70ft with point of main union forming a bowl, promoting water ingress. Re pollard tree to historic pollard points.

Framfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WD/2025/2338/F: 25 Framelle Mount. Single storey shower and utility extension to front of existing dwelling.

Hellingly

WD/2025/1954/MRM: Land at Park Farm East, New Road. Reserved matters pursuant to outline application WD/2022/0294/MAO (outline application (with all matters reserved except for means of access from New Road) for up to 360 dwellings, sports pitches, allotments, open space, new internal access roads and footpaths, car parking, sustainable urban drainage systems, and associated landscaping, infrastructure and earthworks).

Kingston

SDNP/25/03794/LIS: Hyde Manor East The Street. Replacement of 1no rear and 1no side windows.

SDNP/25/04148/PA3R: Lovebrook The Street. Change of use of a small part of an existing agricultural building to serve as a hot and cold drinks counter (Use Class E).

Lewes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/03837/CND: 3 Cockshut Road. Variation of conditions 2 (Approved Details) and 4 (Window/Door Details) relating to approval SDNP/25/01409/HOUS - Design and scope have been changed, the requested glazing thickness prohibits compliance with the Building Regulations, the windows are not visible from the public realm.

SDNP/25/04015/TCA: Island House South Street. Silver Birch (G1) - Group of 4. Crown reduce on all aspects by 1 meter. Remove branches interfering with adjacent property Hawthorn (T1) - Crown reduce on all aspects by 3 meters. Remove growth overhanging property on northerly and southerly aspect Holm Oak (G2) - Group of 6. Crown reduce, cut back by 2 meters. Crown lift to 3 meters. To avoid damage to roof of adjacent building. To allow clearance for vehicles Cherry Plum (T2) - Crown reduce by 2 meters on all aspects.

SDNP/25/04250/TCA: Deanery Cottages Church Lane South Malling. T1 - Hybrid Black Poplar - 6m reduction overall, removal of limb over river.

SDNP/25/03453/DCOND: 187 High Street. Discharge of Condition 8 (Part A - elevations of proposed replacement basement hatch and part B - elevations and sections of replacement windows) related to Planning Approval SDNP/24/02132/LIS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/03711/HOUS: 1 Rotten Row. Conversion of studio and workshop to create a bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and covered link to main property.

SDNP/25/03680/DCOND: Liquid Studio St Andrews Lane. Discharge of Conditions 3 (schedule of external materials finishes), 4 (final specification of tiling materials) related to Planning Approval SDNP/24/02356/FUL.

SDNP/25/03735/HOUS: St Annes Lodge, The Studio Rotten Row. Enlargement of existing studio flat by creating a dormer on the west roof slope, relocation of entrance door and new access staircase, 3no. conservation type roof windows and photovoltaic panels on the east roof slope.

SDNP/25/03757/LIS: Priory Lodge Southover High Street. Relocation of kitchen and dining room to original location and creation of library in old kitchen space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNP/25/03840/TCA: 14 The Avenue. Lime (T1) - Crown reduce by 3 meters on all aspects back to previous points Lime (T2) - Crown reduce by 3 meters on all aspects back to previous points.

SDNP/25/03861/TPO: Clevedown Barons Down Road. T1 - Maple - Reduce north aspect of crown by approx. 2m to provide adequate clearance between crown tips and exterior property wall and roof line T2 - Beech - Reduce east aspect of crown by approx. 2m to provide adequate clearance between crown tips and exterior property wall and roof line T3 - Lime - Remove all dead and dying sections of crown, reduce and shape east aspect of crown by up to 2.5m to balance T4 - Twin stemmed Ash - In decline, infected with ash dieback fungus, fell to ground level to eliminate risk of injury or damage to adjacent person or property in the event of limb or stem failure T5 - Weeping Ash - In decline, infected with ash dieback fungus, fell to ground level to eliminate risk of injury or damage to adjacent person or property in the event of limb or stem failure

SDNP/25/03881/HOUS: 13 Horsfield Road. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/25/03839/LIS: 22A High Street. Internal alterations to the ground floor fixtures and fittings to convert the former cafe into a shop.

Maresfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WD/2025/2070/FR: Park Farm Oast, Park Farm Lane. Restospective application for use of use of exisiting residential part of barn for letting purposes on a 50/50 basis with family and friends.

WD/2025/2134/F: Skippers, 8 Hop Garden, Fairwarp. Conversion of existing integral garage to create a ground floor office room.

TM/2025/0247/TPO: Forest Park. Works as per schedule within tree preservation order (Maresfield) no 30, 2001.

Newhaven

LW/25/0606: 2D Meeching Road. Non-material amendment of application LW/24/0435 to omit roof conversion and extend rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LW/25/0579: Homestead Brighton Road. Retrospective log cabin use as a residential dwelling.

Piddinghoe

SDNP/25/04152/PA3R: Court Farm Lewes Road. Change of use from agricultural buildings to flexible commercial use (storage).

Saltdean

LW/25/0584: 141 Rodmell Avenue. Alterations to fenestration to front/side elevations at lower and ground floor levels and addition of new render at front elevation.

Seaford

TW/25/0088/TPO: Cuckmere Cottage Chyngton Lane. T1 – Sycamore Tree – reduce the crown by 2 metres – to improve light and keep tree safe. T2 – Sycamore Tree – reduce the crown by 2 metres – to improve light and keep tree safe. T3 – Poplar Tree – reduce the crown by 2 metres – to improve light and keep tree safe. T4 – Poplar Tree – reduce the crown by 2 metres – to improve light and keep tree safe. T5 – Poplar Tree – reduce the crown by 2 metres – to improve light and keep tree safe.

Uckfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TM/2025/0189/TPO: 11 Woodpecker Way. Tree work as per schedule within tree preservation order (Uckfield) no 76, 1989.

TM/2025/0258/TPO: 72 Mallard Drive. Work to 2 oak trees within tree preservation order (Uckfield) no 19, 1990.