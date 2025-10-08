Public notices and planning applications for Lewes and Wealden, October 9, 2025

The Abergavenny Arms in Newhaven Road, Rodmell, has applied for the installation of an illustrative map sign. Photo: Google Street View

The following planning applications have been submitted to Lewes District Council and Wealden District Council.

For more information about the planning applications visit planningpa.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk or planning.wealden.gov.uk. You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Alfriston

SDNP/25/03843/LDP: The Sanctuary Winton Street. Installation of solar panels on both roof slopes of the existing stable outbuilding.

SDNP/25/03966/TPO: 6 The Broadway. T1 - Ash tree. Prune back to previous pruning points as part of ongoing pruning scheme.

SDNP/25/03973/TCA: The Vicarage Sloe Lane. T1 - Golden Macrocarpa - fell to ground level - infected with Seridium cardinale fungus. T2 - Gleditsia - prune back canopy over neighbouring conservatory by up to 3 metres to growth points.

SDNP/25/03909/LIS: 11 North Street. Internal Alterations.

Barcombe

LW/25/0566: Church Cottage Spithurst Road. Replacement of existing mock pitched roof on single-story side extension with flat roof, removal of rear flue, installation of new permeable paving and alterations to fenestration.

Buxted

WD/2025/1996/MAJ: Saxon Court, Pound Green. Demolition of the vacant building and ancillary outbuildings/structures and the construction of 30 resident dwellings with associated infrastructure and access to/from the A272.

Crowborough

TM/2025/0251/TPO: Westbury, Old Lane. Work to one lime tree within tree preservation order (Crowborough) no 23, 1998.

Ditchling

SDNP/25/03782/FUL: Garden Pride Garden Centre Common Lane. Installation of solar panels to the roofs of Garden Centre.

SDNP/25/03454/HOUS: 18 South Street. Erection of attached double garage to replace existing double car port.

Fairwarp

WD/2025/2149/F: Barden Lodge, Hop Garden. Proposed conversion redundant hay barn/store into residential annexe and extension or residential curtilage.

Hailsham

TM/2025/0225/TPO: 129 Marshfoot Lane. Work as per schedule to three oak trees within tree preservation order (Hailsham) TPO/2020/0001.

WD/2025/2172/F: Tesco Stores Limited, North Street. Proposal to install new Timpson pod.

Lewes

SDNP/25/03809/NMA: 31 Highdown Road. Non-material amendment to Planning Approval SDNP/23/04280/HOUS to include installation of tiles to first floor south elevation and render to ground floor south elevation.

SDNP/25/03797/FUL: 9 South Street. Installation of new fire escape with alterations to front window and addition of door to front elevation.

SDNP/25/03769/HOUS: 14 Cluny Street. Replacing rear windows and door.

SDNP/25/03779/HOUS: 4 Castle Banks. Replace front and rear dormer windows and rear first floor windows, widen rear dormer, relocate soil vent pipe and remove chimney pot, satellite dish and TV aerial.

SDNP/25/03770/TCA: Flints Rotten Row. T1 - Indian Bean Tree (Catalpa) on main lawn close to house, to reduce the crown by 2 metres. T2 - Walnut tree - In lower garden next to entrance path, to reduce the crown by 2-3 metres as required to even up the shape T3 - Cypress tree - At bottom of steps up to the house to reduce height by 3 metres to protect incoming telephone wires, give more light to garden and re-establish views.

SDNP/25/03593/HOUS: 19 Prince Edwards Road. Increase in height of boundary wall by 300mm, to include installing flint panels.

SDNP/25/03839/LIS: 22A High Street. Internal alterations to the ground floor fixtures and fittings to convert the former cafe into a shop.

DNP/25/03838/DCOND: High Elms Filling Station Brighton Road. Discharge of conditions 5 (Detailed Drainage Scheme) and 8 (External Materials) relating to approval SDNP/24/04860/FUL.

DNP/25/03830/DCOND: 16 Firle Crescent. Discharge of condition 7 (Details of Ecosystem Measures) relating to approval SDNP/25/01171/HOUS. Newick

LW/25/0561: Chailey End Oxbottom Lane. Implementation and completion of access works relating to approval LW/22/0529.

North Chailey

LW/25/0572/CD: Grassington Farm Warren Lane. Discharge of Conditions 7 (Materials and Finishes), 11 (CMP), 13 (External Lighting) and 15 (Road Crossings) in relation to approval LW/24/0691.

LW/25/0588: Wowo Campsite Wapsbourne Manor Farm Lane Sheffield Park. Non-material amendment of application LW/25/0171 to remove Conditions 3 (Tree Survey) and 4 (Landscaping Scheme).

Piddinghoe

SDNP/25/03908/DCOND: 1 Harping Hill. Dischange of condition 5 (Schedule of works) relating to approval SDNP/25/02897/LIS.

Polegate

WD/2025/2141/PO: Land east of Shepham Lane. Modification of section 106 agreement dated 30 April 2008 attached to planning permission WD/2007/1054/MEA (the construction of 260 dwellings, a new roundabout access onto Dittons Road, an emergency access and footway/cycleway onto Shepham Lane, internal access roads, footpaths and cycleways, open space areas and landscaping) to remove land from the agreement to enable pedestrian and vehicular access to be provided to the development approved under WD/2024/0678/F.

Rodmell

SDNP/25/02073/LIS: The Abergavenny Arms Newhaven Road. Installation of illustrative map sign to side of building.

Saltdean

LW/25/0542: 1 Cissbury Crescent. Variation of Condition 1 (Plans) in relation to approval LW/25/0218 to install an electronic gate at the front and a fence between the boundary wall of nos. 1 and 3 Cissbury Crescent.

Uckfield

TM/2025/0241/TCA: Little Coombe, Belmont Road. Reduce size of tulip tree by 30 per cent subject to regulations, designated Uckfield conservation area.

WD/2025/1459/F: Martins Hill, Lewes Road, Ridgewood. Erection of ground and first floor extensions including conversion of attached garage to habitable accommodation.

WD/2025/2013/AI: 122 High Street. Individual letters on timber fascia sign and illuminated projecting sign.