Public phone boxes in and around Horsham face being axed

BT has notified Horsham District Council that it has identified five public pay phones in the district which, it says, are no longer needed.

It plans to remove one phone kiosk completely – a glass phone box in Guildford Road, Horsham – and remove the telephony from four other red phone boxes which are all ‘listed’ as being of historic significance. The ‘listed’ phone boxes will all be locked.

But BT says that anyone who wants to comment on its proposals can do so during a consultation period which ends on May 4.

The four historic red phone boxes being decommissioned and locked are situated in High Street, Amberley; High Street, Billingshurst; London Road, Hardham; and The Street, Washington.

In a statement to the council, BT points out: “Communities can ‘adopt’ phone boxes to turn them into something completely different.

"With payphone usage falling, communities are looking at new ways of using them.

"Thousands of boxes have been reinvented as cafes, mini libraries and defibrillator sites.

"Communities can adopt most red boxes for just £1. They can also adopt modern glass boxes if they want to house a defibrillator.”

It adds: “We’ll take account of any representations when we are making our final decision.”

1 . Phone boxes An historic phone box in Amberley is among five facing decommissioning by BT Photo: Google

2 . Phone boxes A red phone box in Hardham, near Pulborough, which is planned to be decommissioned by BT Photo: Google

3 . Phone boxes The public phone box in Washington described by BT as 'no longer needed' Photo: Google