Members of the public have been invited to have their say for a concept masterplan set to be actioned at Bersted Brooks Park, in Bognor Regis.

The proposals, which were released last week, have been prepared to help the council plan for maintenance, as well as the ongoing effects of climate change and flood risk – all while making the brooks a more pleasant place to visit and enhancing the existing biodiversity.

Some work has already taken place, with stakeholder engagement kicking off in February and concluding with a resident survey which has helped shape the current concept masterplan.

After opening to the public on July 7, the plans can be viewed and a survey completed on www.arun.gov.uk until July 31. The masterplan will also be available to view in person at the Bersted Community Centre on Saturday, July 15 from 10am to 12.30pm.

Part of the proposals for Bersted Brooks. Photo: Arun District Council.

Current plans involve a number of steps to enhance access to the park and improve the visitor experience, including the construction of raised pathways which will allow for year-round access to the site, increasing the capacity of watercourses and ditches, improved pathways, nature only zones to enhance the space as a wildlife reserve, wetland planting, and measures to restore and protect the WW2 pillboxes on part of the land.

There are also early plans for a long-term 30 year masterplan which will be actioned across the site in stages. Early consultation has identified seven themes which represent the priorities for the open spaces: conserving and enhancing biodiversity, flood mitigation, cohesive communities, lifelong learning, landscape and setting and access to green recreation. It is hoped that, in the long term, planners might be able to introduce a bridge over the North Bersted Bypass, linking the north and south regions of the brooks.

During the stakeholder consultation, some residents were concerned that the annual fees they pay to the estate management company go towards the maintenance of the public space. Arun District Council has since confirmed that this is not the case, and that the park is publicly owned and managed by Arun District Council under the green space portfolio.