Public toilets by Eastbourne Pier closed due to 'significant vandalism'
Public toilets by Eastbourne Pier have been closed by Eastbourne Borough Council following ‘significant vandalism’.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “Unfortunately, due to significant vandalism, the men’s public toilets near Eastbourne Pier will remain closed today.
“If you are visiting the area today, the nearest alternative public toilets are located by the bandstand.”
The council also confirmed that the female toilets will be opened later than usual as its staff ‘need to carry out repairs.’