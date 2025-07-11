Public told not to travel to popular West Sussex beach as parking sells out

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 11th Jul 2025, 17:41 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 17:45 BST
People planning to visit a popular beach in West Sussex on Saturday, July 12, have been told not to travel without a valid ticket after the car park sold out.

The beach, popular for its beautiful location and sandy setting, officially has no spaces available in their car parks and has warned people to not try and turn up on Saturday, July 12 without a ticket as they will be unsuccessful.

A statement posted on Facebook by ‘West Wittering Beach’ said: “Please do not travel to the area without pre-booking your vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You will be refused entry. There is no alternative parking in the local area.

Visitors have been told not to travel to a popular beach in West Sussex as parking nearby has sold out. Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Visitors have been told not to travel to a popular beach in West Sussex as parking nearby has sold out. Photo: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

“Goodwood also have an event on so delays can be expected in the local area.

“Cancellations may occur so keep an eye on our link to book.

“Please be aware of scammers selling tickets - all our bookings are done to your individual number plates and cannot be transferred.”

Related topics:Facebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice