Public told not to travel to popular West Sussex beach as parking sells out
The beach, popular for its beautiful location and sandy setting, officially has no spaces available in their car parks and has warned people to not try and turn up on Saturday, July 12 without a ticket as they will be unsuccessful.
A statement posted on Facebook by ‘West Wittering Beach’ said: “Please do not travel to the area without pre-booking your vehicle.
“You will be refused entry. There is no alternative parking in the local area.
“Goodwood also have an event on so delays can be expected in the local area.
“Cancellations may occur so keep an eye on our link to book.
“Please be aware of scammers selling tickets - all our bookings are done to your individual number plates and cannot be transferred.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.